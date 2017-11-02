Round-up of the latest new books

A Chatton author’s latest blast of romantic fiction and factual efforts on the county’s signal boxes and military heritage are out now or coming soon.

North Northumberland-based Caroline Roberts’ latest book, The Cosy Christmas Chocolate Shop – her fifth with Harper Collins, is published today.

Northumberland's Military Heritage, by Neil R Storey.

Caroline said: “After the success of The Cosy Teashop in the Castle and its Christmas sequel, I have written another festive, romantic comedy set in a fabulous chocolate shop in a fictional Northumberland harbour town, inspired by our beautiful villages of Craster and Warkworth.

“Researching the chocolate-making was particularly fun and I visited Louise Frederique in her wonderful shop and café, Cabosse in Warkworth. She was so helpful and inspired loads of ideas for the novel.

“Also, another lovely lady, June Carruthers, who had her own chocolate-making business, welcomed me to her home and showed me how to craft truffles, temper chocolate and more.

“I can’t thank these two enough for their time and help, and big thanks too for the ongoing support from my local community, which has been great.”

Signalling and Signal Boxes along the NER Routes Volume 2, by Allen Jackson.

The Cosy Christmas Chocolate Shop is available as an e-book (£2.99) and paperback (RRP £7.99) on Amazon, iBooks, Kobo and it will be in Sainsbury’s stores during November.

Caroline is also appearing at the Chatton Village Hall speaker night on Thursday, November 23, at 7pm, where she’ll be talking about her writing journey and, of course, the latest novel and all things chocolate. Tickets £2 on the door.

Out later this month is the latest title in Amberley’s new military heritage series, which tackles Northumberland, whose history is without doubt one of the richest in all the British Isles.

From the Romans and Hadrian’s Wall, through the Vikings and Border raids, up to the two World Wars and beyond, Northumberland’s Military Heritage, by Neil R Storey, is illustrated with 150 photos.

The Cosy Christmas Chocolate Shop, by Caroline Roberts.

Storey is an award-winning military historian who knows and loves the county, and his book will interest anyone keen to know more about Northumberland’s remarkable military history.

The 96-page paperback is published on Wednesday, November 15. The RRP is £14.99, but it is available at a special price of £11.24 online from www.amberley-books.com

For railway enthusiasts in the North East, the relevant volume of Allen Jackson’s lavishly-illustrated story of signalling in the principal constituents of the LNER is out now.

This second volume deals with the North Eastern Railway in Durham, Northumberland and Cumbria.

This nostalgic look at a popular part of railway history is also available for the special price of £11.24 at amberley- books.com (£14.99 RRP).