Rothbury Parish council round-up

A proposal by Rothbury WI to put up knitted or crocheted bunting around the war memorial for Remembrance Day also led to some heated debate.

Parish councillors were all in favour of the idea, but their opinions differed on how long it should be left up.

The WI itself had suggested about a month, but Coun Steven Bridgett suggested just for the Remembrance weekend itself, if only to ensure that it was not damaged or taken so that it can be used in future years.

Coun Avril Graham felt it should be up to the WI, that the bunting would not be damaged by the weather and that it should be kept up as part of a longer period of reflection, not just the day itself.

Members agreed to support it in principle so long as the Royal British Legion had no objections and on the proviso that the WI attended the September meeting with a sample to discuss it further.

• Councillors expressed further concerns over the end of blood-donor sessions in Rothbury.

NHS Blood and Transplant says that it is cutting the sessions because of the ‘limited number’ of donors the village can accommodate. At the meeting, the clerk reported that a response to a letter said that the sessions need to be held in venue the size of a sports hall.

Coun Peter Dawson said: “They didn’t make the decision half-an-hour before announcing it. The Jubilee Hall had a letter in the Gazette and even they weren’t told. Surely there has to be a sensible conversation about it?”

“They are going to run out of blood donors so I don’t understand their end game,” added Coun Avril Graham.

• As part of his round-up as county councillor, Coun Steven Bridgett shared his disappointment that the county council had not voted to support his motion to oppose the closure of the inpatient ward at the hospital. The Tories passed an amendment to refer it to the scrutiny committee after the CCG’s final decision.

• Members voted by five to two not to allow adverts on parish-council property such as the notice-board. A discussion on the pros and cons led a majority to conclude that trying to police it through a policy would be too onerous. However, it was felt that facilities for businesses to advertise should be looked at.

• The parish council agreed to pay £1,150 for a new notice-board, which is required to display the likes of the accounts, agendas and minutes. An aluminium board would have cost £700, but it has to be wood as it is in the conservation area. Members opted against adding the council’s name for another £215.

• There were six recorded crimes in Rothbury in the past two months, reported PC Stuart Brimble. There were two criminal damages – one to a car and one to a window, an assault at Cragside, two thefts and one public-order offence. He also called on people to report anything suspicious in rural areas.