Rothbury Parish Council round-up

At the latest meeting of Rothbury Parish Council, Coun Jeff Reynalds has called for posts to be extended by the rectory, to stop people parking on historic sandstone blocks.

He said the blocks were placed about 150 years ago, but are being damaged.

He said: “Cars keep parking on them. Because they are sandstone, they break down and fall into the road.”

The parish council wants clarification about the re-siting of recycling bins in the village.

The containers were recently moved from the Haugh car park to Beggars Rigg.

It was suggested at the meeting that they had been moved to stop waste going into the river.

But Coun Reynalds said: “It is very inconvenient having them at Beggars Rigg. You need a car to get there and I am concerned that this could stop people doing their recycling.”

Meanwhile, the parish council has agreed to look at the cost of purchasing an attachable bin to be located close to the bench opposite Tomlinsons Café.

Councillors also expressed their dismay after vandals damaged a dog bin – by using a saw – in the Addycombe area of the village.

The bin has previously been repaired and the parish council agreed that it will ask the county council to repair it once again.

Two members have registered their resignation from the parish council.

Couns Mark Gilson and Helen Walklett have stepped down because they are living away from the area.

The parish council agreed to carry the vacancies through to the election in May.

A tree preservation order to fell copper beech trees at Woodpeckers, Hillside, has been agreed by the county council.

Other recent planning applications submitted to the authority for Rothbury are: A loft conversion at 19 Addycombe Cottages; and a two-storey side extension at 7 Simonside View.

Councillors have discussed options for the village’s red phone box.

The idea is to use it for village notices. Wooden boards will be placed inside it and the parish council will obtain quotes for this.

Coun Reynalds described it as a heritage asset for the village and part of the furniture.