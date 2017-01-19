ROTARY: A tree-rific response

Alnwick Rotary would like to say a big thank-you to those groups who displayed Christmas trees in the foyer of the Alnwick Playhouse over the festive season.

These included the Pottergate Centre, Abbyfield Extra Care, The Rock Solid Group (Alnwick Baptist Church), Alnwick Infirmary League of Friends, St Michael’s Junior Church and The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints.

Alnwick Rota Kids, representing the schools of Swansfield Park, Dukes Middle, Lindisfarne Middle and St Michael’s Primary, St Paul’s First School, Northumberland Hospice Day Care, St James’s United Reformed Church, Alnwick Methodist Church, The Inner Wheel Club of Alnwick, and our Rotary tree were also included.

The trees brought the festive feel to the Playhouse.

Thanks also to the management of the Playhouse, Jo Potts and Claire Newton.

Let’s do it again this year.

Ken Moore,

Alnwick Rotary Club