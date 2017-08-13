Robbery and assault at Northumberland caravan park

A 69-year-old woman was assaulted during a robbery at Cresswell Towers Caravan Park last night.

At approximately 6.40pm, police received a report of a robbery at the site. The victim got out of her car and was approached by a man described as being in his late teens who demanded money from her.

When the woman refused, the man assaulted her before threatening to hit her again. The woman then gave him cash and he left the area. The man was believed to have been with another man close by who encouraged the behaviour.

The offender is described as being in his late teens, slim build, wearing dark grey jogger bottoms, grey top and dark trainers with a silver chained bracelet around his wrist.

Northumbria Police are appealing for any information from anyone who may have seen this man in Cresswell Towers Caravan Park or in the surrounding area. Contact 101 and quote reference number 979 12/08/17.