Roadworks in the week ahead

Motorists planning to travel on the A1 in Northumberland and North Tyneside this week are being urged to take account of the following roadworks.

On the A19 at Silverlink, there will be phases of overnight lane closures north and southbound with outer ring closures from Monday to Saturday, 8pm until 6am each day, as part of the major works that are due for completion in March 2019.

There is also a 24-hour 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes in this area.

In addition, the lane closure and 40mph speed limit will continue along a section of the A69 at Hexham whilst a safety barrier is replaced.

This work will be carried out overnight between 8pm and 6am and it is set to be completed tonight and tomorrow.

If this happens, the team will start work to replace a safety barrier on a different part of the A69 – by the junction with the A1, westbound carriageway – on Wednesday evening.

The times of operation in this area will also be 8pm to 6am.