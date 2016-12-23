Road re-opened after collision incident in Northumberland town

A main road in Cramlington was closed earlier this morning following a two-vehicle collision.

The incident involving a red Ford Fiesta and a white Peugeot Partner took place at about 7.20am on Station Road, Cramlington.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “Nobody was seriously injured, but the female driver of the Peugeot was taken to hospital by paramedics as a precaution.

“The road was blocked for a short period of time as emergency services dealt with the incident, but it has now been cleared.”