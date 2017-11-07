Road closed after bridge work starts in north Northumberland

Work has started on the refurbishment of Corby Bridge, on the B6341 between Alnwick and Edlingham, meaning it is likely to be closed for six weeks.

Work began yesterday and it is expected that the bridge, on the road past the iconic Corby Crags, will be closed until Monday, December 18.

This essential work to the bridge will increase the capacity of the structure, which is currently under-strength, and will include the introduction of a new reinforced concrete deck slab that will span over the existing construction.

The scheme also involves repairs to the masonry fabric of the bridge and is being funded through Northumberland County Council's local transport plan.

Due to the nature of the repairs, the bridge will have to be closed for the duration of the work.

Once complete, the scheme will safeguard the future of the bridge while ensuring that it can continue to maintain an important link in the rural road network at this location.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for local services at Northumberland County Council, said: “Projects like these help to secure the long-term future of highway features like Corby Bridge across the county.

“It is always difficult when we have to close a route like this for a short period, however, due to the nature of the work it will not be possible for vehicles to cross the bridge safely.

“We are sorry that this will cause inconvenience and would like to assure motorists and local residents that we will be getting the work completed as soon as possible. This is scheduled for completion before Christmas.”

A signposted diversion route will take vehicles via the B6341, A697 and C90, and vice-versa.