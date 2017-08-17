Restaurant and its chef in the running for curry awards

A north Northumberland curry house is in the running for two prizes at a prestigious national awards ceremony.

Lal Khazana, in Shilbottle, has been shortlisted in the Restaurant of the Year category at the English Curry Awards 2017, while chef Mohammed Ali is up for Chef of the Year.

A ceremony to crown the winners takes place at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel on Monday night.

Mr Ali said: “It is an exciting moment for us all at Lal Khazana. To win a prestigious award such as the English Curry Awards has been an ambition of ours since we opened.”

The family-run eatery is joined on the shortlist by six others from the North East – Jashn Restaurant, Gateshead; Zeera, South Shields; Goa Exemplary Indian Cuisine, Sunderland; Kamal Balti House, Newcastle; Namaste & Kings Prosecco Lounge, South Shields; Radhuni, South Shields – as well as dozens more from across England.

The English Curry Awards were established in 2011 and are devoted to England’s love of curry from the folk that slave away in a cloud of heady spices to create and serve the scrummy dishes that disappear in mere moments to the restaurants’ and take-aways’ entourage who serve up excellence as standard.

The Gazette reviewed Lal Khazana last year. Our verdict? ‘Well cooked food; very friendly and efficient.’