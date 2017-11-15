Residents in Wooler urged to respond to housing need survey

Wooler residents are being urged to respond to a survey on what housing is needed in the village in order to inform the neighbourhood plan.

Detailed information about what residents want is essential in order to plan for the right number, types and sizes of homes in future developments.

Community Action Northumberland will be carrying out a housing needs survey and producing a report.

The confidential forms will be delivered this week (Riverside residents should collect their forms from the site shop) and it is vital that every household completes a form and returns it in the pre-paid envelope by Monday, December 4.