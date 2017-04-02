Residents get crafty at special sessions

Belford residents were invited to get crafty at an interactive session designed to encourage social interaction and boost confidence.

Held at Bell View Resource Centre in conjunction with the Bernicia Group, which comprises Four Housing, the event saw residents share their skills in a relaxed, accessible environment.

Under the instruction of experienced craft tutor Joyce Luby, who is also trained as a counsellor, participants created embossed cards, jewellery, pot-pourri decorations and felted pots.

Gillian Buchan, customer engagement officer at Bernicia, said: “As a landlord, we’re committed to not only providing high-quality housing, but also to improving our residents’ health and mental wellbeing, which will therefore boost their quality of life.

“The craft session, which was part of a series of events taking place at the resource centre, proved extremely successful and residents have already commented on how much they’re looking forward to the next meeting.”