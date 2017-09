Renowned thriller writer Gary Dolman paid a visit to Longstone Lighthouse, on Longstone Island, as part of his research for his next project on the life and death of Grace Darling.

Gary, who also went to the RNLI Grace Darling Museum at Bamburgh, said: “I’m working on a dramatised biography of the rise and tragic fall of Grace.”

Thursday marked the anniversary of Grace’s famous rescue in 1838.