Replacement home bid sparks some concerns

An application to replace a bungalow in Rothbury with a new one-and-a-half-storey property is set to get the green light next week.

The scheme, for Eltham at Back Crofts, goes before Tuesday’s meeting of Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee, where it is recommended for approval.

The plans have sparked four objections relating to the road not being suitable for construction traffic, the current poor state of the road and previous development causing damage to neighbouring properties.

Rothbury Parish Council ‘has no objections to the design and dimensions of the proposals, however, they wish to raise concerns’ relating to construction traffic, the lack of a bat survey and SUDs (drainage) analysis.