Renovation works are on track at Lindisfarne Castle

Restoration works which have seen the iconic Lindisfarne Castle cloaked in scaffolding and a temporary roof cover are progressing well.

The Grade I-listed building is closed until April 2018 for a £3million conservation project.

The extensive works will address penetrating damp issues and restore the stonework, pointing and windows.

Stonemasons are continuing with their packing and pinning work and working on the coping stones along the top of the parapet walls.

There have long been difficulties getting rain water off the roof and away from the building. The new layout will see water directed into three new downpipes on the Upper Battery and then into underground drains.