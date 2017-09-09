REMOVAL: Trees big loss to the village

News that Eglingham village is to lose five splendid mature lime trees, despite these being in a conservation area, is causing much concern among ex-residents of this pretty Northumberland village.

It appears that Northumberland County Council has decided to ‘replace’ these long-lived trees with something more manageable and possibly fruit-bearing.

Northumberland County Council has stated the removal of these trees is due to their neglected condition, despite the responsibility for looking after them lying with the council itself.

Lime trees are one of the oldest species of trees in English woodlands and were prized for their beauty since the reign of Henry VIII.

Now it would appear one village in the county will lose theirs for no good reason.

Ian Dewar,

Address supplied