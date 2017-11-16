Remembrance Day service a ‘disgrace’

An Army veteran has slammed Amble’s Remembrance Day service, branding it a disgrace.

The ex-serviceman, who lives in Broomhill but did not want to be named, criticised the PA system on the day.

He said: “It didn’t work. It was an embarrassment and a lot of people said they won’t go back next year because of it.”

Amble Mayor Jane Dargue said: “It was unfortunate and I am very sorry that there were glitches with the PA system.

“We are looking into a new PA system, so hopefully this won’t happen again.

“We do try our best and the event itself went smoothly and so many people have said how lovely it was.”