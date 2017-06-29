Remembering Tank, who was an ‘inspirational father’

Mourners dressed in colourful clothing to say an emotional goodbye to a former Alnwick landlord and rugby hero.

Ex-Newcastle Falcons star Paul Van-Zandvliet lost his cancer battle earlier this month, after he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour and cancer of the kidneys and liver last year.

The 50-year-old, from North Shields, used to run the Falcon’s Rest in Alnwick.

He was a loving husband to Helen and father to Ryan, Lloyd, Leon, Paul Jnr and Hope Elle – described as daddy’s princess.

His funeral, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in North Shields, was marked by both tears and laughter, as the hundreds who filled the church listened to the memories of those who were closest to him.

His wife had penned a moving poem, honouring her husband’s strength throughout his illness and his whole life, describing him as an ‘inspirational father’. Part of it read: ‘You were my strength and my rock, uncomplaining to the end. Now I’m lost and in pieces, too broken to mend.

‘You touched many lives with your humour and wit, from doorman to rugby player your boots did fit.’

Paul’s beloved daughter, Hope Elle, bravely read a poem dedicated to her dad.

Mourners spoke of his sense of humour and love of pranks, saying he had pulled tricks from a young age right up to the end of his life.

Paul was part of the Falcons side that won the Premiership title in 1998. He retired early from rugby at the age of 32.

Nicknamed Tank in his playing days, he was determined to fight the cancer, undergoing gruelling radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

He also used every opportunity to raise awareness of the desperate need for more funding for research into brain tumours so that better treatments and ultimately a cure can be found.

He collaborated with Brain Tumour Research to ‘shine a spotlight on this neglected cancer’, by sharing his story and speaking on the day of the Parliamentary debate into brain tumours on ITV Tyne Tees last year, as well as organising fund-raising events.

He also pledged to collect money for Cancer Research UK, Newcastle RVI and Freeman hospitals, Restart Rugby and the foundation set up to support Hope Elle.