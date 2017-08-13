Remembering brave soldiers

Members of the Amble community paid poignant respects to mark 100 years since the brutal and bloody Battle of Passchendaele.

Representatives, including veterans and town councillors, gathered at the war memorial to commemorate soldiers who fell during the conflict.

An estimated 245,000 allied and 215,000 German casualties (dead, wounded or missing) fell after approximately 100 days of heavy fighting during the Battle of Passchendaele, for a movement of the front line of only eight-kilometres.

Events have also been taking place in Amble to raise money for the war memorial in the Town Square, which is in urgent need of repair.

At the end of last month, the town council staged a First World War centenary event, with a wartime meal and music from the North East England Cadet Pipes and Drums.

Thanks have been given to Amble WI and everyone who supported the event, which raised £350 towards the war-memorial restoration.

Prior to this, former Amble resident John Cole organised a gig featuring band Prelude, which was held at the town’s Bede Street Club, in aid of the war-memorial repairs.