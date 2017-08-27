Register for annual coastal forum

Registration​ ​is​ ​now​ ​open​ ​for​ ​the​ ​Northumberland​ ​Coast​ ​Area​ ​of​ ​Outstanding Natural​ ​Beauty​​ ​Partnership’s​ ​2017​ ​Annual​ ​Forum​ ​on​ ​Friday, September​ ​29, at​ ​Bamburgh​ ​Pavilion.

Speakers include the RSPB’s Mark Eaton, who will be looking at the State of Nature Report.

Others to talk include Tim Morton, coordinator for the new Coast Care initiative on the Northumberland coast; Helen Griffiths, who will speak on the Peregrini Lindisfarne Project; and Jessica Turner, who will focus on the recent archaeological dig at the Heugh on Holy Island.

There will also be speakers and performers about Wilson’s Tales; while Phil Dyke, a coast and marine advisor from the National Trust, will look at the Enterprise Neptune Campaign.

Lunch and refreshments will be provided. Entry is £10 and registration is essential. Visit www.northumberlandcoast_aonb.event brite.co.uk