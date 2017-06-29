Reduction in opening times at Northumberland police stations

Northumbria Police is cutting the opening hours at stations across the region, including Alnwick, Amble and Berwick.

In a statement, the Force said that it 'is making changes to the opening times of some of our stations. These changes do not affect the number of operational stations across the force or the availability of our officers.

'These changes are being made in response to a significant decline in the use of front offices. This is due to people using other means of communication to report incidents, including the use of online and phone services. Despite these changes, Northumbria will maintain 24 front offices operating across the Force area, this is the largest in the country.'

In Alnwick, the station was open from 8am to midnight, but will now be open 9am to 5pm, five days a week. Berwick was 24/7, but will now be 9am to 5pm, five days a week, and Amble will have no front-office provision.

The savings that are generated will be used to support operational policing and invest in greater accessibility.

There are no plans to close any operational stations. There are 47 bases located in communities, an increase of seven in recent years.

Further investment will also be put into the 101 contact centres to make significant improvements to the current service.

Steve Ashman, Chief Constable of Northumbria Police, said: "We are still wrestling with the impact of austerity and the cuts that we have faced in Northumbria are the largest of any force in the country. This has meant that we have to make difficult decisions while striving to deliver the best possible service to our communities. We know that the public want to see police officers on the street and we are changing the way we work in order to protect this.

"We also know that residents don’t want to have to go to a police station in order to report information, but rather report it in their own home and at a time that is convenient for them.

"We always strive to provide an outstanding service to everyone in our communities and this investment into online and social communication will enable us to continue to do that."

The full list of front-office changes can be found here.