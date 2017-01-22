Recycling bins row may mean a return

Rothbury’s recycling bins may be moved back to where they were due to concerns about accessibility.

Following concerns raised at the December meeting, the county council had explained that the move from the Haugh car park to Beggars Rigg was at the request of county councillor Steven Bridgett. The meeting heard that the move had been publicised on Coun Bridgett’s Facebook page.

Coun Jeff Reynalds said: “I don’t think it’s acceptable for community business to be dealt with on Facebook; it should be discussed at public meetings.”

Members agreed to put the item on next month’s agenda and to ask Coun Bridgett to set out his arguments for the move.

Couns Reynalds and Brian Hesler want the bins back in the Haugh car park, while Coun John Rutherford said he understood the flooding issue, but it doesn’t happen that often. Coun Hesler added that they could be moved if flood warnings are in place.