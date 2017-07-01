Recruitment drive to help boost numbers

Northumberland County Council has made a £1.75million commitment to providing great opportunities for young people, with a recruitment drive for 160 apprentices.

The We’re Making It Work recruitment campaign has started for the county council’s apprenticeship programme, which offers apprenticeships from entry level to degree level.

Over the last five years, the council has taken on more than 1,000 apprentices, with schools in the county taking on more than 200.

Apprenticeship coordinators will be supporting new apprentices, providing mentoring and advice to assist them through the learning process, along with a dedicated lecturing team.

Daljit Lally, interim chief executive of the county council, said: “We support hundreds of apprentices each year and they are incredibly valuable to the council and to businesses across Northumberland.

“Our current recruitment drive will see us take on 160 new apprentices this year, with the commitment that by 2020 we will be supporting up to 400.

“Apprenticeships are an excellent option for all ages. There are some great opportunities across the county for people to gain the skills and experience necessary to enter the world of employment.”

Over the last two weeks, an apprentice recruitment roadshow has taken place across the county, giving people the chance to go along for a chat, to ask questions and register interest in becoming an apprentice; 230 people have signed up so far.

The roadshow will be at Alnwick’s Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre today and tomorrow.

For more details, visit tiny url.com/y94az2wk or email apprenticeships@northum berland.gov.uk