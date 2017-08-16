Record crowds and a superb day with a wide range of activities

‘What a superb day it was!’ – that’s the organisers’ view of this year’s Simonside Country Fair and Hay Show, which took place on Sunday.

The event, at the Gate pub at Forestburngate, featured ‘a superb mix of country-fair favourites’, including Cumberland and Westmorland wrestling, a horse and hounds display, a gun-dog scurry, archery, dog agility, a fell race, terrier racing and tug of war, plus the World Championship International Egg Throwing Competition.

Simonside Country Fair Hounds from the Morpeth Hunt made an appearance. Picture by Susan Aynsley

The chairman of the fair committee, Jamie Whicker, said: “It’s a great community effort. Everyone really pulls together to make the show a success and as much fun as possible for all our visitors.

“We have a fantastic group of caterers and traders as well, who come here every year, and we really appreciate their efforts too. So huge thanks to all our supporters, traders, exhibitors, friends, helpers, committee members and everyone who made our great little show happen once more in 2017.”

Simonside Country Fair donates all its profits to charities and good causes, and last year, this amounted to £5,000. The committee hopes to achieve as much and more this year.

For more information, visit www.simonsidefair.co.uk

Simonside Country Fair Jimmy Bell from Wingates with his cup in the sheep classes. Picture by Susan Aynsley

Results from Simonside Country Fair can be found here

Simonside Country Fair Rothbury Highland Pipe Band. Picture by Susan Aynsley

Simonside Country Fair Noel Wood with his winning sheep Picture by Susan Aynsley

Simonside Country Fair Cumberland and Westmorland wrestling Picture by Susan Aynsley