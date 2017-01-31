Recognition for helping LGBT staff

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and the North East Ambulance Service have been named among Britain’s best employers for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender staff.

The two organisations were placed in the top 100 of Stonewall’s 2017 Workplace Equality Index.

Stonewall is a national charity which campaigns on behalf of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community.

In the last year, the Trust has promoted equality and diversity in a range of ways including building a community role models network for people who identify as LGBT or black and minority ethnic (BAME) to help improve access to healthcare and promote positive roles.

It has also taken part in Northern Pride Week and raised awareness of the Equality and Diversity support available for staff.

Patrick Price, general manager at Northumbria Healthcare and the Trust’s equality and diversity and LGBT lead and champion, said: “I am delighted to see the Trust named in the top 100 employers for the fourth consecutive year. This is tribute to our ongoing commitment to promoting equality and celebrating difference.”

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS), which employs more than 2,500 people, including an estimated 250 lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) employees, was ranked 60th in this year’s list.

NEAS is the third highest-ranking health and social care organisation in the UK, up from fourth last year, and the top-performing ambulance service. NEAS is also the top performing emergency service in the region.

This ranking recognises NEAS’ efforts to engage with more LGBT employees and patients as well as make improvements to service and employment practices.