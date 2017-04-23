Recognising unsung heroes in Alnwick

Do you know someone who deserves an award in recognition of good deeds done in the Alnwick community?

Alnwick Town Council has launched its Mayor’s Civic Awards for 2016/7. There are two categories – adults and young people aged 18 or under – and submissions can be made, in both categories, for individuals, groups or teams.

The awards were created to recognise people for their dedication and contribution to and involvement in the town.

Last year, 11 individual awards and three group awards were given out. The reasons for nominations were varied, but included contribution and dedication to a school, continued volunteer work with local charities and supporting projects which enhance the town.

Nomination forms must be returned by May 9, and can be downloaded from www.alnwick-tc.gov.uk, by phoning 01665 602574 or picked up from the Council Office, Room 5, 27 Fenkle Street, Alnwick.

Mayor Alan Symmonds said “It is great to see that the scheme is still popular and that on behalf of myself and the town council we are able to recognise some of the unsung heroes in the town. It’s thanks to the sort of people who received Civic Awards that Alnwick is the place people want to live and visit.

“Their involvement, dedication and contribution to our town and its community really makes a difference.”

Awards can be made for a number of areas including voluntary/charity work, caring, community participation, sport, horticulture and heritage.