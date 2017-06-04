Recent plans submitted to council

A selection of recent planning applications submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Acklington: Mrs Chapman, Elderflower, Cavil Head Farm, Cavil Head Road, addition of single-storey glass canopy to rear elevation.

Amble: Mr S Morris, 5 Panhaven Road, rear extension.

Ellingham: Mr R Shell, Charlton Hall, change of use and conversion of the hall and outbuildings from private dwellinghouse to proposed wedding and events venue plus listed building consent for same.

Embleton: David Saunders, 52 Woodsteads, house extensions to front and side.

Guyzance: S Ingleby, Sunrise Cottage, 1 Guyzance Village, change of use of land from agricultural to residential for garden use.

Lesbury: Sir John Hall, Townfoot Farmhouse, Lesbury Townfoot Farm Road, retrospective – external veranda to the side and rear and existing boundary wall changed to a high-quality fence and change to boundary.

Netherton: Joan Blakey, Cheviot Way, 3 Harden View, rear bedroom extension and front sunroom and entrance lobby extension.

Powburn: Graeme Wyld, Keepers Cottage at Reaveley West Side, single-storey extension.

Rothbury: Mr & Mrs Barry Grieves, High Close, Hillside, removal of timber and glazed entrance sunroom and replacement with an oak-framed open entrance canopy.

Sharperton: Sandra Baxter, Pedlars Halt, U4020, new vehicular entrance to extend driveway and to create a more level access from the road to house.