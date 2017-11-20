Recent planning notices submitted to the county council

Alnmouth: Garden House, Argyle Street, new side extension.

Alnwick: 74 Chapel Lands, new single-storey front extension.

Beadnell: 77 Longstone Close, single-storey extension and various alterations, including an additional 1.2m extension to the proposed rear extension of approved application 17/03156/FUL.

Felton: Listed building consent for the removal, refurbishment and reinstatement of the parapets on Felton New Bridge.

Longframlington: Todstead Farm, Todstead, change of use of an agricultural barn to dwelling house.

Shilbottle: The Gin Gan, 5 Longdyke Steading, one underground jointing chamber.

Thropton: Land south of The Three Wheat Heads, change of use of field to rear and establishment of six camping pods.

Waren Mill: Land to the east of the Water Mill, erection of single dwelling, access, parking and associated infrastructure.

West Lilburn: Land at west of Broomhouse Farm, conversion of redundant agricultural buildings into eight residential units.