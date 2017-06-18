Recent planning notices

A selection of recent planning applications submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Alnwick: Alliance Pharmacies, 10 Paikes Street, two new air-conditioning units and enlargement of rooflight to flat-roof area; Mr & Mrs Caine, 4 South Street, listed building consent – replacement of rear windows, new boiler installation and alterations to bathroom.

Beadnell: Mr & Mrs F Davidson, The Garage, The Paddock, Benthall, change of use of disused garage to one-bedroom holiday cottage.

Belford: Richard Sim, 1 Coronation Crescent, lower-level extension to kitchen.

Guyzance: Mr & Mrs Andrew & Stella Ackroyd, The Old Joiners Shop, timber decking adjacent to home office.

High Hauxley: Lee Taylor, 22 Kirkwell Cottages, side first-floor extension over garage and new kitchen at ground-floor level.

Longhoughton: Mr Turner, 59 North End, conservatory to rear.

Newton-by-the-Sea: Jonathan Dixon, West View, Newton Barns, demolition of garage and creation of new single-storey extension accommodating and external works.

Swarland: Robert Brotherton, land north-west of Swarland First School, Leamington Lane, new dwelling with stables.

Warkworth: Alistair Currie, 72 Morwick Road, single-storey, flat-roof extension to rear.

Wooler: Douglas Redpath, Eildon House, 8 Queens Road, demolition of single garage, a lean-to greenhouse to form access within garden grounds to double garage with accommodation to roof void via external steps, removal of lawned area for vehicle manoeuvring/turning.