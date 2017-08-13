Recent applications submitted to council

Have your say

Alnmouth: Garage south-east of 60 The Old Granary, Northumberland Street, retrospective change of use from garage into holiday let.

Alnwick: The Duke’s Middle School, listed building consent for retrospective installation of permasteel to all windows and doors (temporary) and four bastion cameras on stands; 32 & 33 Chapel Lands, construction of pitched roof over flat roofs; St Margarets, certificate of lawful development for the construction of a single-storey orangery; Old Vicarage, Northumberland Street, two-storey house.

Amble: 40 High Street, rear ground-floor garden-room extension; 23 Fontburn, first-floor extension.

Bamburgh: Hill Head, 31 Lucker Road, demolition of lean-to conservatory, erection of garden room and bay window to kitchen.

Beadnell: Beadnell Bay Caravan Site, extension to the amenity building and provision of a new roof for the facility and erection of a second, standalone amenity facility with footpath access.

Chatton: Shielhope Cottage, re-submission – construction of a timber-framed, timber-clad annexe with one bedroom, one kitchen/living room, one bathroom and mezzanine study; land north-west of The Percy Arms, outline permission to demolish shed and replace with a detached four-bedroom family dwelling, including accompanying parking, landscaping, gardens and other ancillary works.

Embleton: 4 The Villas, demolition of flat-roof garage and construction of two-storey self-contained annexe.

Glanton: Land west of Whickham House, The Causeway, outline permission for residential development with all matters reserved.

Hepple: The Croft, East Hepple, woodstore in garden.

Kirknewton: Coupland Home Farm, conversion of redundant steading buildings to single dwelling for residential use.

Lesbury: Land west of Lesbury House Cottages, install new underground sewerage in the northern approach to the Lesbury Old Bridge, in the carriageway of the B1339 and the public gardens, the works will require an above ground motor control centre and telemetry pane/kiosk less than 29m3.

Longframlington: 8 The Causeway, extend dwelling to rear to form two new bedrooms and replace conservatory with new living-room extension.

Lowick: 1 Laverock Law, demolition of single-storey dwelling with the erection of a new two-storey dwelling with single-storey utility link, greenhouse and garage.

Rothbury: Alderwood, Hillside, single-storey front extension with hipped and flat roof.

Seahouses: Land west of 48 James Street, single one-and-a-half storey dwelling.

Whittingham: Whittingham C of E Primary School, construction of MUGA (multi-use games area) and associated sports and fitness equipment.