Re-elected MP to talk at forum in Alnwick

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan will be the guest speaker at the next meeting of Alnwick Town Council’s Business Networking Forum.

The Conservative, who was re-elected on June 8, will speak and take questions from the town’s businesses at the next meeting which will be held from 6pm on Tuesday, August 22 .

Alnwick Town Council’s projects and funding officer, Tim Kirton, said: “Obviously, these are unsettled times for business with the recent General Election and the forthcoming start of the Brexit process; it’s no exaggeration to say that we are now witnessing history being made.

“Alnwick’s businesses will undoubtedly be affected by the changes over the next few years and must be prepared; this is a great opportunity for Alnwick’s businesses to have a direct conversation and discussion with Mrs Trevelyan on Brexit and the other business issues which are important to them, which she can report back to the Government.”

The August forum is expected to be popular so anyone wishing to attend is asked to confirm in advance by contacting 01665 602574 or timkirton@hot mail.co.uk