Rare bird spotted in Northumberland

A rare bird has been spotted in Northumberland.

The Eurasian Golden Oriole has been seen in The Alnwick Garden.

The blackbird-sized male has an unmistakable bright yellow body with black wings.

The Golden Oriole is very secretive and difficult to see.

It mainly arrives in England in mid May and stays until August and is typically restricted to spots on the south or east coast.

Most often seen at dawn, it flies in an undulating fashion and in a high canopy location.

Fiona Mitcheson, from The Alnwick Garden, said: “We are all tremendously excited that the rare Golden Oriole, with its distinctive yellow body, has been spotted. The Alnwick Garden prides itself on the stunning habitat it provides for birds of all species.”