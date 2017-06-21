Raising the flag at Alnwick Castle

To mark the start of Armed Forces Week, Alnwick Town Council held its annual flag-raising ceremony at Alnwick Castle on Monday morning.

The parade was led by the Mayor of Alnwick, Alan Symmonds, and Reverend Alan Craig, followed by standard bearers from the RAF Association, Coldstream Guards Association and Fusiliers Association, and representatives and veterans of the three Armed Forces. The service included a minute’s silence for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

The flag-lowering ceremony will take place on Saturday, at 3.45pm. Anyone wishing to attend should be at the Barbican entrance to the Castle at 3.30pm.