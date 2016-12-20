Raising awareness of road safety

RAF Boulmer’s Mechanical Transport (MT) Section delivered several events during this year’s Road Safety Week, with the aim of improving awareness throughout the Station and the local community.

As part of the initiative, Halfords delivered a workshop in the Boulmer Beacon, while MT Section instructors visited Longhoughton Primary School to talk to the children about the importance in road safety, pictured above.

Throughout the week, RAF Boulmer personnel took part in several activities, such as a simulated crash demonstration, driving an articulated large goods vehicle under instruction and simulating drink-driving.