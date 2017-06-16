Raising awareness about road safety

A young drivers’ event, aimed at raising road-safety awareness, was staged at Alnwick Fire Station on Monday.

The Alnwick neighbourhood policing team, Northumberland County Council’s Community Safety department and Alnwick Fire and Rescue worked together to present the session.

The event, attended by more than 50 people, featured things such as a live extrication from a car and beer-googles simulator showing how drink-driving impairs judgement.

Peter Simpson, public health protection manager, said: “The event was an excellent opportunity for partners to work together to deliver something very impactive and educational to the young driving community. It was clear that young drivers, passengers and parents alike were all able to take something away from the event.

“The broad range of organisations taking part meant that a variety of important road-safety messages were able to be given and the feedback so far has been very positive.”

Other partners who contributed to the presentations were Road Respect, Rap Splinter Group, paramedics, Northumberland Blood Bikes and St John Ambulance.

Sergeant Sharon Wilmore-Greaves has agreed to run further events with Northumberland Community Safety and Alnwick Fire and Rescue in the future.