Rain fails to stop play at Children’s Countryside Day

Some 1,500 pupils from 35 schools enjoyed Children’s Countryside Day, despite heavy rain.

The annual event, this time marking 125 years of food and farming in Glendale, is aimed at teaching school children about all aspects of rural life.

Wooler First School pupils at the Thomas Sherriff stand at the Children's Countryside Day at Wooler. Picture by Jane Coltman

Children learnt first-hand what farming was like in 1892 and how it has developed and progressed over the years to where we are today.

Many of the exhibitors had dressed for the occasion and included historical information on their stands.

Ronald Barber, chairman of the Glendale Agricultural Society, which organises the event, said: “This is our 13th Children’s Countryside Day and, on behalf of everyone involved, I would like to say what a privilege it is to have the opportunity to help give so many children a very real insight into farming and life in the country.

“This year, all of the exhibitors and schools really got behind the theme, resulting in a fantastic showcase of farming throughout the last 125 years.

St Paul's RC Pupils with Kate Allport from North Northumberland Spinners at the Children's Countryside Day at Wooler. Picture by Jane Coltman

“We know from the feedback we receive from the schools that this day has a long-lasting impact.

“For many of the children who attend, this is their first introduction not only to farming, but to the countryside, and it is one part of their education that they will remember for the rest of their lives.”

This year, each school was invited to design and bring a flag which demonstrated 125 years of food and farming. The standard was high with Ellingham picking up first prize.

Glen Sanderson, chairman of Northumberland National Park, said: “It was terribly hard to decide because all of the flags were fantastic and, at the end of the day, all of them perfectly represented the story of 125 years of farming.”

Rothbury pupils Abby Barnes and Emma Crane with Bondager Dorothy Sharpe at the Children's Countryside Day at Wooler. Picture by Jane Coltman

Northumberland County Council’s new bin wagon was also unveiled. The winning design on it was done by Olivia from The Grove School.

Organiser, Philippa Shell, hailing the day’s success, said: “It has become one of the foremost rural educational events in the UK which is a credit to the dedicated committee and team of volunteers who make the day possible.”

Supporters and sponsors included Northumberland National Park; Silvery Tweed Cereals; Young RPS; The Carr-Ellison Charitable Trust; The Joicey Trust; Aviva Community Fund; The Sir James Knott Trust; Lord and Lady Joicey; and Barclays Bank.

Pupils from St Michael's Primary in Alnwick with Charlie Daggs vintage tractor at the Children's Countryside Day at Wooler. Picture by Jane Coltman

Wooler firemen with Branton school pupils at the Children's Countryside Day at Wooler. Picture by Jane Coltman

The production line of the chicken was shown to pupils from Amble Links First School at the Children's Countryside Day at Wooler. Picture by Jane Coltman