RAIL: Balance out the spending

I am very disappointed about the fact that the Government has ditched improvements for the rails up north.

I honestly feel that up north we are totally forgotten by the Government and that it only cares about London as it has made some vast improvements to the trains and networks.

There needs to be some sort of balance in how the Government spends money around the country.

If it is only going to invest in the South, then we should have our own Government up north.

Aaron Toner,

Address supplied