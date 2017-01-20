Raffle aims to raise funds for Garden Town

A major fund-raising initiative is being held in aid of plans to transform a key area of Alnwick, as part of a grand horticultural vision for the town.

The Alnwick Raffle 2017 will take place next month and is being supported by numerous local businesses.

The Alnwick Raffle 2017

The aim is to raise funds to spruce up Column Field, by planting meadow flowers and cherry trees and placing seats.

It is also hoped to develop a Capability Brown viewing area, including a plinth with an installation relating to the famous landscape gardener.

The plans have been drawn up by award-winning gardener Sean Murray, from Ashington, and form part of a vision to make Alnwick a Garden Town.

The raffle follows a similar event in 2016, which was the brainchild of Jonathan Park, from the town’s Halifax Community Bank branch, and raised £8,000 to buy plants for various parts of the town.

Ahead of the 2017 raffle, the Alnwick Garden Town Trust has been formed to facilitate the move towards becoming recognised as a Garden Town.

The charitable trust consists of representatives from the likes of Alnwick Chamber of Trade, the town council and Alnwick Garden, plus Mr Park.

The 2017 draw will take place during a Gala Race Evening in the Olympic Suite of Alnwick’s White Swan Hotel on Friday, February 17.

Local businesses have been donating prizes and are currently selling raffle tickets, priced £1 each.

Prizes include a racing experience at Knockhill Racing Circuit and a pamper day at the Secret Spa, at Village Farm, Shilbottle.

The Gala night starts at 7pm and tickets, priced £20, are available by calling Carlo Biagioni (07477 622801); David Taylor (07809 467126); Jonathan Park (07553 928172) or Steven Bell (01665 602584).