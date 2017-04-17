RAF personnel praised for their service

Personnel at RAF Boulmer have received a number of honours.

They were presented by Air Marshal Stu Atha, the RAF’s Deputy Commander (Operations) during a visit to the station.

The awards included a Meritorious Service Medal, Commander Joint Forces Commendation, Long Service and Good Conduct Medals (one with Clasp) and an Air Officer Commanding 1 Group Commendation.

Air Marshal Atha said: “Nothing gives me greater pleasure than these ceremonies. There is a story behind every award and today provides an opportunity to hear those stories and to say thank you to all our people, whether for a particular episode or achievement, or for service over a longer term.

“It also important to include families and friends in this occasion; we could not do half of what we do without their support, both to us as individuals and to the RAF as a whole.”

He visited the Control and Reporting Centre, was briefed on the School of Aerospace Battle Management’s future training plans and visited the Engineering Flight, before an open forum during which he discussed the RAF’s involvement in numerous operations.

He said: “In defending against the threat to the UK, RAF Boulmer’s role is front line. I would like to take this opportunity to recognise this and thank everyone here at RAF Boulmer for what you do.

“It matters – it’s challenging, but you should be in no doubt about the importance of what you do and the gratitude that we have at the senior level of the Service for the way you do it. It is hugely appreciated.”

The awards were:

Meritorious Service Medal: Warrant Officer Connie Copland. Awarded to select airmen and women of the substantive rank of sergeant or above who have completed 27 years’ service and display good, faithful, valuable and meritorious service, with irreproachable character and the highest, unbroken standards of conduct.

Long Service and Good Conduct Medal: Squadron Leader Scott Rennie; Sergeant Kerry Chadwick; Corporal Keith Johnson; Corporal Alan Gamble; and Corporal Andrew Dunbar. Awarded to airmen in recognition of 15 years of unblemished service with irreproachable character and conduct.

Long Service and Good Conduct Medal Clasp: Flight Sergeant Mark Peat. The Clasp to the Long Service and Good Conduct medal is awarded in recognition of 30 years of service with irreproachable character and conduct. Recommendations for the award of the Clasp to the Long Service and Good Conduct medal are only submitted in respect of those who are in every way worthy of the distinction.

Long Service and Good Conduct Medal and the Long Service and Good Conduct Medal Clasp: Squadron Leader Bruce McGrath.

Commander Joint Forces Commendation: Squadron Leader Levi Birch. Awarded to personnel in recognition of exceptional service while serving within Joint Forces Command.

Air Officer Commanding Number 1 Group Commendation: Mrs Dona Budd. Awarded to both service and civilian personnel in recognition of meritorious service while serving No1 Group.