RAF Boulmer joins national defence exercise

Aircraft will be flying in and out of RAF Boulmer over the next week as the base takes part in exercises.

RAF personnel and Chinook and Merlin helicopters from the Joint Helicopter Command will take part in two exercises.

Exercise Rising Panther will allow the RAF to simulate air defence capabilities in a safe environment.

Exercise Black Kite is a major national resilience exercise which will allow the RAF to practise with civilian emergency responders in line with Government policy for military aid to the civil authorities.

Wing Commander Gareth Taylor, RAF Boulmer’s Officer Commanding Support Wing, said: "The RAF trains constantly to ensure that its personnel are prepared and ready for any operation at home or abroad. By supporting these exercises, we can ensure that our people are equipped to meet any challenge."