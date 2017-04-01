Rabbits not for sale over Easter period

Alnwick’s Pets at Home store will stop selling rabbits this Easter, in order to educate and inform children on the importance of responsible pet ownership.

Customers will not be able to buy or adopt a rabbit during the period between Good Friday and Easter Monday.

This stance is being taken at all of the company’s 430-plus shops.

Each year, customer interest in rabbits increases at Easter due to the holiday’s connection with the Easter Bunny.

To ensure families understand the specific needs of rabbits, Pets at Home is hosting free rabbit workshops in all stores throughout the Easter weekend.

These sessions help children understand the welfare needs of rabbits; shelter, food and water, good health, appropriate company and the right living environment.

They will also help families and potential future pet owners to make an informed decision about the long-term commitment and responsibilities that come with taking on an animal.

Peter Pritchard, from Pets at Home, said: “We pride ourselves on putting pets before profit so we’ve taken the decision not to sell rabbits during the upcoming Easter weekend.

“Nor will customers be able to adopt rabbits in need of rehoming from our in-store adoption centres.

“Our informative workshops help families understand what’s involved in being a responsible rabbit owner. What’s more, they’re also a fun and free way for children to get up close and personal with some furry friends.”

The rabbit workshops take place as part of Pets at Home’s My Pet Pals club during the Easter period. For details and to book, visit www.petsathome.com/work shops