Quartet set to be made Honorary Freemen

Three former members of the parish council and the long-serving former MP for the area are to be made Honorary Freemen of Rothbury.

The four to be given the honour are Peter Dawson, Alan Fendley, Helen Edes and Lord Beith.

They – or his wife Averil in the case of the late Alan Fendley – are to be invited to the March meeting of the parish council where they will be presented with a plaque marking their honorary freemanship.

Another version of the plaque will be put up in the village.

Alan Beith, now Lord Beith, served as MP for Berwick from 1973 until he stood down before the 2015 General Election, while the other three have all provided years of service to both the parish council and the wider community through other organisations.