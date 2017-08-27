PUPPIES: Take a stand on dog smuggling

Dogs Trust is calling on the public to help put an end to illegal puppy smuggling after an undercover investigation revealed shocking and continued abuse of the Pet Travel Scheme.

Puppies as young as four weeks old are still being subjected to horrifying journeys across Central and Eastern Europe to be smuggled into Great Britain.

They are then sold to unsuspecting members of the public.

Many of the dogs are sick and without the right vaccinations.

After working tirelessly to bring the issue of puppy smuggling up the Government’s agenda, there remains an apparent reluctance to acknowledge the scale of the problem, or to implement any effective change.

Urgent action is needed to help transform the lives of these poor puppies.

Dogs Trust is asking people to show their support by writing to their own MP to ask them to support our campaign by writing to the Minister for Animal Welfare.

They can also visit the website www.puppysmuggling.org.uk to find out how they can help.

Paula Boyden,

Veterinary Director, Dogs Trust