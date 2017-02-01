Pupils sample Cantonese food

Pupils in Year 1 and Year 2 at St Paul’s RCVA Primary School in Alnwick were very excited to welcome the team from Yan’s restaurant to celebrate Chinese New Year.

After learning about the celebration and researching different traditions, the children tasted some Chinese food and especially enjoyed the seaweed.

The guests were also entertained by the children who had choreographed a traditional Chinese dance and song.

The school would like to thank Yan Ma and Ryan Ma, of Yan’s in Alnwick, for joining them to celebrate Chinese New Year and making the celebration an extra-special event.