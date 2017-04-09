Pupils learn importance of poppies

Pupils at Hipsburn Primary School were busy planting poppy seeds last week as part of a three-year programme to mark the First World War.

In November, the children had a special assembly and took part in activities where they reflected on what the poppies represent.

Then, last Tuesday, Mary Hollins, the Gazette’s gardening correspondent Tom Pattinson and parents Katy Batley, Jan Lloyd, Katie Rennie and Jennie Hughes helped to prepare the ground, before all the pupils planted their seeds, which were donated by local residents.

The children are pictured holding paper poppies that they made in school last week. The school would like to thank Wilko in Alnwick and VPA for their donations.

Headteacher Mr Moloney said: “It is lovely to see the whole school community engaged together in such a meaningful activity. We are all eagerly looking forward to seeing the poppies flowering later this summer and in the years to come.”