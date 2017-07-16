Pupils have got the Pop Swagger

Youngsters from an Alnwick primary school hosted their very own pop concert in the town last week.

Pupils from Reception to Year 5 at St Michael’s C of E Primary took part in a project with PopUK which saw them not only performing in front of a packed audience at St Michael’s Church on Thursday, but also recording their own album.

Ellyn Oliver, from PopUK, spent three days at the school, working with pupils and learning songs which all had special meanings. On day four, PopUK’s founder Andy Silver visited school to record the youngsters’ work.

And last week, the school performed a series of seven songs, including a medley of pop numbers, to a packed crowd at the church, and received a standing ovation for their efforts. Headteacher Gavin Johnston said: “Our children were amazing, it was one of the best evenings of the school year.”