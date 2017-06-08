Puffin Festival was a flying success

This year’s Amble Puffin Festival has been described as a massive success.

The annual event, which celebrates all things puffin, was held over the Bank Holiday weekend and during the school half-term week.

The main festival took place from Saturday, May 27, to Monday, May 29, followed by the Puffin Fringe, from May 30, to last Saturday.

The festivities concluded with the popular Colony Music Festival at The Little Shore, which featured an array of solo artists and groups.

During the eight-day event, festival-goers were treated to a range of activities, including walks and talks, workshops, watersports and a well-attended beer festival at Coquet Yacht Club.

The Puffin Festival also played host to Phileas Cap; a fund-raising initiative for Melanoma UK which involves a cloth cap travelling around the world and worn by people in different countries.

Anna Williams, co-organiser, said: “We’ve had another successful Puffin Festival. From the feedback we’ve had, everyone seems to have had a really good time and everything was well attended.

“The steering group would like to thank everyone who came along to the events and those who helped and supported the festival in any way.

“We’re asking for feedback from those who attended the festival, so please let us know what you liked, didn’t like, or what you think we could do better next year.”