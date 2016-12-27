Public thanked for generosity as festive fund-raiser is a success

An annual charity Christmas collection pulled in a record amount of cash this year, with more than £6,000 being raised for good causes.

The season of good will was clear to see for members of the Rotary Club of Amble and Warkworth, as the public came out to support their festive fund-raiser.

The team visited Amble and surrounding villages in the run-up to Christmas, complete with Santa Claus, his sleigh – with flashing lights and playing carols – and reindeer.

A total of £6,103.25 was collected – a new record, with this year’s takings up by 25 per cent.

The public’s generosity has been praised by the group, who will decide in January which charities will benefit from the cash.

The organisation was supported by the Inner Wheel Club and the Interact Club (Junior Rotary) based at James Calvert Spence College in Amble.

Fourteen sixth-formers from the college’s Interact Club came to help, organised by teacher Rachel Parks, and played a valuable part in the house-to-house collection. Members of the public also rallied to help knock on doors.

Rotary Club president Stephen Kerry said: “This annual collection is hard work for our members and often the weather is fairly challenging.

“However, the response on the doorsteps is always so supportive and watching the youngsters looking at the reindeer, sleigh and meeting Santa makes the miles of trudging and rattling collecting buckets very worthwhile.

“That we are then able to support so many excellent local charities is the essence of the Christmas season and as there are no costs or overheads it means that every penny of the £6,103.25 will go to these excellent local causes. Our club would like to express its thanks to the generous public of north Northumberland.”

Collections took place in Amble, Warkworth, Hadston, Broomhill, Acklington and Widdrington. The collections began at the Amble Christmas lights parade in November and finished in Widdrington last Wednesday.