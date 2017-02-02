Public meeting to take place to discuss traffic-calming proposals

A public meeting is being held to discuss traffic-calming proposals in Longhoughton, including the introduction of a 20mph zone.

The scheme, which has been brought to the table by the area’s county councillor Kate Cairns, is designed to improve safety and encourage more walking and cycling.

The main elements of the proposals are:

○ A 20mph speed limit within the built-up area of the village;

○ To relocate the 30mph speed limit to enable a suitable buffer distance to the new 20mph limit;

○ Create cycle lanes and the removal of the centre road line within certain areas of the village and the repair of existing road defects within the extents of the proposed cycle lanes;

○ Gateway signing;

○ Visibility improvements at the North Road/Boulmer Road junction.

The public meeting is on Monday, February 13, at the village’s RAF Families Centre, (The Beacon), on Portal Place. It will start at 7pm, but the plans will be available for viewing from 6pm. County-council officers will be in attendance to answer questions.

Prior to the meeting, the plans are on show from now until Friday, February 10, at The Beacon (Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm) and Westfield Park (Monday to Friday, 6pm to 8pm).

Coun Cairns said: “I want to make sure that everyone has the chance to express their views on these proposals.

“Please come along to the public meeting so that you can find out more, ask questions and provide feedback on the scheme before it goes to formal consultation by Northumberland County Council.”

At January’s Longhoughton Parish Council meeting, members spoke in favour of the scheme, subject to public consultation. If you can’t attend the public meeting, but wish to make comments, send your views to parish clerk Elizabeth Taylor, Rivendell, Steppey Lane, Lesbury, NE66 3PU, or parishclerk@hotmail.com