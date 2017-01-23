Public meeting to take place on plans for ford

A public meeting has been arranged to discuss the proposed works by the Environment Agency to the ford at Haugh Head, near Wooler.

It will take place at the Riverside Bar on Wednesday (January 25) at 6pm.

Representatives from the Environment Agency, Tweed Forum and Northumberland County Council will attend to give an overview of the works, with a question and answer session at the end.

As previously reported, members of Wooler Parish Council have raised concerns about the impact the removal of the current ford will have and, at their December meeting, they called for a public meeting to thrash out the proposals.

The ford has, for some time now, been a problem to salmon and sea trout seeking to migrate upstream to spawn.