Pub to reopen after major six-figure transformation

A village pub has undergone a major transformation following a six-figure makeover – and will relaunch in time for Easter.

The Apple Inn, at Lucker, will reopen its doors tomorrow at 5pm, rebranding itself as a modern gastropub with bedroom accommodation.

The transformation includes investment in a new state-of-the-art kitchen and cellar, along with a full interior redesign including a new centrepiece U-shaped bar.

The change in layout of the facilities has increased the number of covers considerably, nearly doubling its previous capability. A new entrance guides you into the new gastro pub.

New head chef Nigel Arismandez has created a new menu, and the transformation is completed with the addition of two en-suite bedrooms offering guests the opportunity for bed-and-breakfast accommodation.

The Apple Inn, along with its sister restaurant The Apple Core, fall under The Stablewood Group, which is run by the Johnson family, headed up by mum Tina, who started the company with five holiday cottages at Budle Bay in 2011, and involving her three sons, Johnny, Daniel and Martin.

Explaining the reason behind the transformation, Tina said: “The population of Lucker is growing and we wanted to redevelop The Apple Inn to give our customers more of a gastropub experience. We wanted to move The Apple Inn away from a country pub and turn it into a gastropub.

“The venue really has been transformed and we think it looks amazing.”

Tina is very proud of the fact that the overall project has been completed in a tight four-month schedule.

The scheme was managed by Daniel, Stablewood’s development director, with the day-to-day operation of the gastropub along with The Apple Core run by the youngest of the family’s three boys, Johnny.

The Apple Inn, along with its sister restaurant The Apple Core, can cater for events such as parties and small weddings.

To help celebrate the reopening of The Apple Inn, the venue is hosting singer Dave Lynas, tomorrow, from 9pm, and bookings are being taken for tables.

For more information, visit www.theappleinnlucker.com or visit The Apple Inn at Lucker Facebook page. Alternatively, call 01668 213824.